Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Short Interest Up 8.0% in July

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the June 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Intermediate Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock remained flat at $17.40 during trading on Tuesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02.
About Intermediate Capital Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intermediate Capital Group
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.