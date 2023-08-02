International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 210

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.31) to GBX 210 ($2.70) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($2.95) to GBX 245 ($3.15) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.12.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.29. 297,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,737. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 309.85% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.

