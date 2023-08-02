International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

IGT stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,905. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 769,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

