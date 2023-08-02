Intrust Bank NA Cuts Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cactus were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cactus by 48.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.17.

Cactus Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

