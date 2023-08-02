Intrust Bank NA Sells 118 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Bank of America lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $113.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average is $123.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.71 and a 52 week high of $148.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently -10,796.40%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

