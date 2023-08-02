Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Position Trimmed by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $13.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $494.91. 428,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $458.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $514.14. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

