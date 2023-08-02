Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VBF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,416. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 35.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

