Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VBF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,416. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $16.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Bond Fund
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.