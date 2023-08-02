Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.91

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWASGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.91 and last traded at $82.87, with a volume of 13967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.04.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $722.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1794 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $288,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 109,537 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

