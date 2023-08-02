Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.91

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.91 and last traded at $82.87, with a volume of 13967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.04.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $722.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.59.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1794 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $288,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 109,537 shares during the period.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

