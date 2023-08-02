Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 30th total of 11,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Shares of Invesco stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.40. 2,341,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 25.97 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,133,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,731 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

