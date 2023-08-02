Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VKQ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,626. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $10.83.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $99,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $115,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

