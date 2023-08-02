Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

VVR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 514,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,416. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,657,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,477,000 after buying an additional 1,597,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 622,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 671,856 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $8,813,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,456,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 470,126 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

