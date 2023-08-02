Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance
VVR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 514,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,416. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Senior Income Trust
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Senior Income Trust
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.