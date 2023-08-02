Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0361 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 142,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,242. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

