Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Position Reduced by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CZA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.19. 1,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263. The stock has a market cap of $207.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.59 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.32 and a 200 day moving average of $88.48.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

