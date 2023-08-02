IOG (LON:IOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.00

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.12 ($0.03), with a volume of 79050880 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

IOG Stock Up 13.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.09. The company has a market capitalization of £10.50 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,373.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

About IOG

(Get Free Report)

IOG plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.