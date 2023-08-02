IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 8.9%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.09. 6,877,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 7,193,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on IonQ from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital downgraded IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

IonQ Stock Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 531.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,056,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $51,789.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 839,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,779.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,104,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

