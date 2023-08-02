iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Lifted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,013 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.43% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $55,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,813. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $101.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.98.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.