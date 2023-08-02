iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,835,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 167,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000.

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.05. The company had a trading volume of 241,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.98. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $101.56.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

