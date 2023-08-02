iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,117,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IJR traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,182,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.33. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

