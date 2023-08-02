iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Lwmg LLC

Lwmg LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Lwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822,344 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after buying an additional 1,758,542 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,300,000 after buying an additional 1,070,505 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 556,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,895. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.16. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

