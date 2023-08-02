Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

JBL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $108.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,074,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,613. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. Jabil has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $115.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

