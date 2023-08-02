Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.41

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.41 and last traded at $98.87, with a volume of 45188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average is $87.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $460,262 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

