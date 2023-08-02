Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Declares $0.51 Dividend

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS JCYGY remained flat at $50.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $53.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, distributes, and retails motor vehicles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

