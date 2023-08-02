Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Declares $0.51 Dividend

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JCYGY remained flat at $50.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $53.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile
