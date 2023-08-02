Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Chairman Sells $8,062,485.20 in Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,416,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.89. 1,419,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,003. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2,034.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 234,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 223,072 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

