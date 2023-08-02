JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.71 billion-$9.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.06 billion. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.05-0.40 EPS.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. 19,470,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,533,459. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

