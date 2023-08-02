JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.13

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.13 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 959682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKS. StockNews.com cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 26.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

