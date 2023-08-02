JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 237,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,186,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 302.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:BBJP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 847,712 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

