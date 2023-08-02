Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 640 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,984. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.41. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

