Kalos Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.9% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

IJS traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $99.24. The company had a trading volume of 216,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,197. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.05. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

