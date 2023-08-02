Kalos Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Kalos Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDLO. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 40,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,881. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $51.37. The stock has a market cap of $545.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.