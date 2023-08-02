Kalos Management Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Transactions at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, Director Chris Temple acquired 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $78,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Chris Temple bought 5,900 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $78,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Dalelio bought 3,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

ORCC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 47.45% and a return on equity of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 83.02%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

