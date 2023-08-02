Kalos Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,034. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $119.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.58 and a beta of -0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $444,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,998.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $444,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,998.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $205,949.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,889 shares of company stock worth $5,712,872 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

