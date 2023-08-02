Kalos Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 1.0 %

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $14.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,500.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,742. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,375.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,596.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.54 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 46.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

