KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.66. 792,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,235. KBR has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of KBR by 2.5% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,594 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,198,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,935,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KBR by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,911,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,229,000 after purchasing an additional 57,954 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

