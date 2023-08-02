Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 2500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.02 price target on shares of Kidoz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

The company has a market cap of C$26.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of -1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

