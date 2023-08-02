Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,202. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.27. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$7.47.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.4492652 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

