Koninklijke KPN (KKPNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0462 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.
Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance
Shares of KKPNY stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. Koninklijke KPN has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.80.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
