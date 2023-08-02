KORE Group (KORE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect KORE Group to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.22 million. KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. On average, analysts expect KORE Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KORE opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. KORE Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In related news, Director Tomer Yosef-Or acquired 24,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $27,878.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,878.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 87,018 shares of company stock worth $112,672 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in KORE Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of KORE Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of KORE Group from $12.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

