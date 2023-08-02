Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Price Performance
KOSS stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.64. Koss has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $11.40.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.09% and a return on equity of 30.11%.
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
