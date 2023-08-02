Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Price Performance

KOSS stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.64. Koss has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.09% and a return on equity of 30.11%.

Institutional Trading of Koss

About Koss

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Koss by 22.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Koss by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Further Reading

