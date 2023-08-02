KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Short Interest Down 7.2% in July

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KULR Technology Group by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KULR Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of KULR Technology Group stock traded down 0.05 on Wednesday, hitting 0.92. The company had a trading volume of 179,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.82. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of 0.55 and a 1 year high of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.02.

About KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:KULR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.02. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 394.38% and a negative return on equity of 227.15%. The firm had revenue of 1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that KULR Technology Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.