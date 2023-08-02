Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LSCC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

LSCC stock opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares in the company, valued at $64,871,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,871,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $1,853,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,378 shares of company stock worth $7,545,223 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

