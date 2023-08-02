Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of Lear stock opened at $154.49 on Wednesday. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Lear

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lear by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Lear by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

