Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LEGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 1.2 %

LEGN stock opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.06 million. Analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

