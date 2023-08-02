Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 16.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $7,747,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 35.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:LDOS traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.55. The company had a trading volume of 935,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.29. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

