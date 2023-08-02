LendingClub Co. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for LendingClub in a research report issued on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LendingClub Stock Down 3.5 %

LC has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

LC opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other news, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler bought 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares in the company, valued at $99,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 409,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 142,047 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in LendingClub by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 121,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.