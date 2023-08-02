Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 338 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.94. The company had a trading volume of 526,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,976. The company has a market capitalization of $218.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.02.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.