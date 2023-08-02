Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.87 on Top Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Lisk has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $124.51 million and $2.89 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00003004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001955 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000965 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,349,017 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

