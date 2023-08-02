Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,214 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.32.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 1.0 %
Visa stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,129. The company has a market capitalization of $444.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
