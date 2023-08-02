Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after buying an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in CoStar Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,710,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,281. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

