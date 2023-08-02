Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 462.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.42. 199,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,913. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.76.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

