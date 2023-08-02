Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE LMT traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $448.56. 905,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,514. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $465.15. The company has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $381.55 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

